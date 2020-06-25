Indian court allows LG Chem officials to depart India
NEW DELHI, June 25 (Yonhap) -- An Indian court has lifted the travel ban on a group of employees at South Korean chemical company LG Chem Ltd., more than a month after they arrived here to deal with the aftermath of a deadly gas leak at its plant.
The Delhi High Court accepted the request by the South Korean chemical giant to grant the departure of the eight officials, Indian officials and the company said. The court, however, said LG Chem officials need to appear in a court if summoned.
The team, led by Noh Kug-lae, president of the petrochemicals business, may soon leave for Seoul.
The LG Chem officials were blocked by Indian police on May 26 when they were preparing to leave for Seoul at Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
However, local police and provincial government officials did not provide any reason for stopping their departure.
The eight officials arrived in India on May 13 to find out the cause of the gas leak at LG Polymers India that killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000 in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on May 7.
LG Polymers India, an affiliate of LG Chem, has created a special task force to help victims and families resolve any related issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.
The LG Polymers plant, which LG Chem acquired from Hindustan Polymers in 1996, produces a wide range of polystyrene, including engineering plastic, an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts.
(END)