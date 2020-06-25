Go to Contents
S. Korea to sell 13.6 tln won in state bonds in July

17:00 June 25, 2020

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.6 trillion won (US$11.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.7 trillion won in five-year bonds in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 3.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1.2 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 16.31 trillion won in state bonds this month.

