N. Korea preparing mass gymnastics show for party anniversary
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is preparing for a mass gymnastics performance to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, state media said Thursday, despite concerns over the new coronavirus.
The Pyongyang Times, an English-language weekly, carried a report introducing Pak Un-sun, a department director of Korea University of Physical Education, saying she is "now engrossed in the production of mass gymnastics for celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea."
Park is an "educator and creator of mass gymnastics" and was given an award by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 in recognition of her devoted services, the report said.
The report did not disclose the exact date or schedule of the show, though the anniversary falls on Oct. 10.
The mass gymnastics show, which mobilizes thousands of people to train and perform together, was speculated to be unlikely to be held this year due to coronavirus concerns.
The North's decision to push ahead with the mass gymnastics show appears to be aimed at strengthening internal unity and showing off the country's confidence in fighting the coronavirus.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively drastic and swift measures, tightening its quarantine and opening schools after months of delay.
