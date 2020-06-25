Veteran striker set for K League return after completing coaching course

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors couldn't have asked for a better time to welcome back Lee Dong-gook, who had missed the past two contests while attending a 10-day course for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) "A" coaching certificate. Jeonbuk, currently in first place in the K League 1 with 21 points, will visit the second-ranked Ulsan Hyundai FC at 6 p.m. Sunday. Ulsan have 20 points and are the only undefeated club this season with six wins and two draws, while Jeonbuk have seven wins and one loss. Both clubs are riding a four-match winning streak.

