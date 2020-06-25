Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War

We all are daughters and sons of Korean War veterans and refugees. The War left scars all over the country, and it still remains intact in the life of each individual and the history of each family. It has been expressed in various ways: strong anti-communist spirit, diligence associated with the slogan "Let's try to live well off too" and the spirits of popular sovereignty and democracy. However, the one unified wish of us all has been that there should never be another war on this land.