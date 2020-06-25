Trump to visit Korean War memorial on 70th anniversary of outbreak
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the start of the war.
According to the White House public schedule, the president and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial on Washington's National Mall.
The U.S. fought with South Korea during the three-year conflict to fend off an invasion by North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union.
More than 33,000 American troops were killed in action.
The conflict ended in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically still at war.
Past U.S. presidents have also visited the memorial to mark the anniversary of the start or end of the war.
On July 27, 2013, then-President Barack Obama laid a wreath and delivered remarks to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the armistice signing.
President George W. Bush visited the memorial around the 50th anniversary of the armistice signing in 2003, while President Bill Clinton marked the 50th anniversary of the start of the war in June 2000 with a commemorative ceremony held near the memorial.
