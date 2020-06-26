(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 26)

The ruling camp's attacks on Han are primarily based on allegations that he attempted to collude with a reporter from Channel A, a conservative broadcast outlet affiliated with the Dong-A Ilbo, to dig up potential wrongdoings by top government officials through a convict in jail on separate charges. However, there is no clear evidence of Han, the senior presecutor, having intervened in looking for dirt on government officials. Transcripts of their conversations show that Han refused to get involved in helping the reporter gather information on the corruption. Nevertheless, the Justice Ministry is using the frame of collusion between a prosecutor and the press to force out Han.