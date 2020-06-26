S. Korea to suffer 1st population decline this year: vice finance minister
SEJONG, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's population is expected to decline this year for the first time since the nation began compiling data, as the number of monthly births has hit a record low, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said Friday.
In April, the number of births fell on-month for the 53rd consecutive month and South Korea has seen a natural decline in population since November last year, Kim said.
A natural population decrease occurs when the number of deaths is larger than the number of births.
"This year is expected to become the first year of a decline in population," Kim told a meeting with senior officials on demographic changes.
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to further decrease the number of births as people have delayed marriages, Kim said.
The number of marriages plunged 21.8 percent on-year to a record low of 15,670 in April, Kim said.
The government will soon draw up comprehensive measures to tackle the low birthrate, Kim said.
In the first four months of this year, 97,470 babies were born in South Korea, down 10.9 percent from a year ago.
South Korea's total fertility rate hit an all-time low in 2019, a clear sign of its population decline down the road.
The country's total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, came to 0.92 last year, down from 0.98 a year earlier.
Last year marked the second consecutive year for the rate to fall below 1. South Korea was the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that had a total fertility rate below 1.
The 2019 figure is far below the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million. It is also a sharp drop from the 4.53 in 1970, when the government began to compile related data.
