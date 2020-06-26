Ex-lawmaker tapped to lead national anti-corruption agency
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked a former two-term ruling party lawmaker as new head of South Korea's state anti-corruption body, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
Jeon Hyun-heui, who was defeated in the April 15 parliamentary elections as a candidate of the Democratic Party, is to replace Pak Un-jong as chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC), a minister-grade position. Pak is retiring at the end of this month.
Kim Chang-yong, head of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, will be promoted to the post of commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, according to Cheong Wa Dae's spokesman Kang Min-seok. The current police chief Min Gap-ryong is scheduled to finish his two-year term next month.
Moon also decided to keep Han Sang-hyuk, a former lawyer, in his current job as chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, the government's media regulation arm, Kang added. He took up the minister-level position last year as his predecessor Lee Hyo-sung abruptly offered to step down.
Han is required to go through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing. But lawmakers' approval is not imperative for the president's appointment of the nominee.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)