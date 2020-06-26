(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back again Friday amid a steady rise in cluster infections and imported cases, putting continued strain on the country's efforts to contain further virus spread.
The country added 39 cases, including 27 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,602, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The tally rebounded from 28 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. New daily virus cases have remained in the 30-50 range since they hit 67, the most in a month, on June 20.
The country's health authorities remain anxious about sustained rises in local infections and imported cases, which may lead to another wave of virus outbreak in the summer. The total global virus caseload is set to top 10 million next week.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 19 cases were reported in densely populated Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas. Four cases were reported in Daejeon, about 160 kilomet