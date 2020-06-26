More virus infections reported in relation to Seoul church, hotel

Go to Contents
10:19 June 26, 2020

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- New coronavirus infections traced to a central Seoul hotel and a major church were reported Friday amid concerns that the metropolitan area is facing a second wave of the infectious virus.

A man working at the men's sauna at the Four Seasons Hotel in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, has tested positive, according to hotel officials.

The hotel is contacting members who used the facilities and is considering closing down the accommodation.

In a separate case, four congregants of a large Protestant church with 1,700 followers in the southwestern ward of Gwanak have tested positive, according to health authorities.

The patients are all in their twenties and thirties, with three of them living in Seoul and one living in nearby Gyeonggi Province.

Health authorities plan to set up a temporary virus screening center in front of the church to identify possible infections among local residents and churchgoers.

