Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Pompeo pays tribute to Warmbier on 3rd death anniversary
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid tribute to Otto Warmbier on Friday, marking the third anniversary of the death of the American college student who was detained in North Korea.
"Today marks 3 years since Otto Warmbier passed away," Pompeo wrote on his personal Twitter account.
"Susan, Nick and I have gotten to know the Warmbiers these past few years -- we are continually amazed by their resolve, patriotism and dedication to justice in light of the most unthinkable loss," Pompeo said, referring to his wife and son. "We must never forget Otto."
------------
Warmbier's mother urges continued pressure on N. Korean regime
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Cindy Warmbier, the mother of an American college student who died after being held in North Korea, renewed her resolve on Friday to increase pressure on the Pyongyang regime.
On the third anniversary of her son Otto's death, Warmbier spoke from her Cincinnati, Ohio, home about the legacy of her "hero" and the guilt she still feels over letting him travel to North Korea in 2016.
But her message to the world was clear: North Korea must be held accountable for its brutalities.
------------
Trump told Kim in Singapore he was open to lifting U.N. sanctions: Bolton memoir
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their June 2018 summit in Singapore that he was open to lifting United Nations sanctions on the regime and would think about it, Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, was quoted as writing in his upcoming memoir.
In his book, "The Room Where It Happened," which is due to be published next week, Bolton writes that Kim told Trump as they were leaving the meeting that he was glad the two had agreed to follow the "action for action" approach in exchanging North Korea's denuclearization for U.S. concessions, according to Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst who currently works for the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
Kim asked if lifting U.N. sanctions would be next, and Trump responded that "he was open to it and wanted to think about it," Terry wrote on her Twitter account Thursday. "So Kim left with optimistic expectations."
------------
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. share gravity of peninsula situation: source
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States share the gravity of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, amid rising tensions caused by North Korea's demolition of a joint liaison office and bellicose rhetoric, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon held talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, on Thursday during his low-key trip to Washington that followed the North's blowing up of the office in its border city of Kaesong on Tuesday and threats of military action against the South.
Lee returned home Saturday but waved away reporters' questions about his discussions with Biegun.
------------
Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted'
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in on Monday dismissed former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's major written account of summit-level consultations on North Korea last year as "distorted."
Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, said in a statement that much of it reflects what Bolton had seen from his "own viewpoint," not "accurate facts."
Chung also accused Bolton of unilaterally disclosing details of diplomatic consultations based on trust among relevant governments.
------------
U.S. urges N. Korea to return to engagement
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department urged North Korea on Tuesday to "return to engagement" as the communist nation continued to threaten South Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.
North Korea has issued a series of threats since early this month, taking issue with Seoul's failure to stop defectors and activists from sending propaganda leaflets by balloon into the North.
This week it threatened to send some 12 million propaganda leaflets of its own into the South and appeared to have set up around 20 loudspeakers near the inter-Korean border to broadcast propaganda messages.
------------
Trump pays respects at Korean War memorial on 70th anniversary of outbreak
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump paid his respects at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the war.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump placed a wreath and offered a silent prayer in front of a monument depicting the soldiers who fought in the three-year conflict.
He then saluted as a trumpeter played taps and turned to greet the attendees, including 14 American veterans who lined the side of the monument.
(END)