S. Korea to introduce more early warning aircraft from overseas
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea approved a plan Friday to purchase more airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C) from overseas as part of efforts to beef up its aerial surveillance capabilities, the arms procurement agency said.
Under the plan approved by the defense project promotion committee meeting, the country will launch the project next year to introduce more aircraft from overseas by 2027, rather than developing one at home, with a budget of 1.59 trillion won (US$1.32 billion), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The Air Force currently operates four Boeing 737-based Peace Eye airborne early warning and control aircraft since 2011, and it has pushed to buy two more units.
"The project aims to better counter growing security threats by neighboring countries and to minimize possible surveillance vacuums," a DAPA official said.
The AEW&C aircraft equipped with advanced radar systems is designed to detect aircraft and other vehicles at long ranges and conduct command and control of the battlefield in an air engagement by directing strikes by fighter jets.
The committee also approved a project to secure additional Baekdu reconnaissance aircraft. The plan will be pushed for between 2021 and 2026 with 870 billion won, according to the DAPA.
Equipped with a remote control and signaling system, the Baekdu spy planes are supposed to carry out missions to gather signal intelligence from North Korea. Currently, the military operates four units.
