Samsung Engineering wins additional deal at Mexico plant
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction unit of Samsung Group, said Friday it has clinched a US$110 million deal for refinery facilities in Mexico.
Samsung Engineering will install steel piles into the ground to support refinery facilities being built in the southern Mexican port of Dos Bocas.
The additional deal is part of a broader contract signed last year with Pemex Transformacion Industrial Infraestructura de Desarrollo, an affiliate of Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex.
Samsung Engineering is building diesel hydrodesulfurization facilities for the second package of the refinery project and heavy oil catalytic crackers for the third package of the Dos Bocas refinery project.
The latest deal raised Samsung Engineering's accumulated order in the project to $420 million.
The refinery has a daily processing capacity of 340,000 barrels of crude oil.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)