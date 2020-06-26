Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) Jeju Air's Eastar Jet takeover faces growing uncertainty over unpaid wages, virus shock
SEOUL -- Jeju Air Co.'s planned takeover of smaller local rival Eastar Jet Co. could be delayed further due to differences over acquisition terms between the two sides amid the new coronavirus outbreak, industry sources said Friday.
In March, Jeju Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling 51.17 percent stake in Eastar Jet from its parent Eastar Holdings Inc. for 54.5 billion won (US$45 million) as part of its expansion strategy despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the airline industry.
----------------
(LEAD) Ex-lawmaker tapped to lead national anti-corruption agency
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has picked a former two-term ruling party lawmaker as new head of South Korea's state anti-corruption body, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
Jeon Hyun-heui, who was defeated in the April 15 parliamentary elections as a candidate of the Democratic Party, is to replace Pak Un-jong as chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC), a minister-grade position. Pak is retiring at the end of this month.
----------------
Moon asks parliament to pick candidates to lead corruption investigative unit
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has formally requested that the National Assembly recommend two candidates to head a special agency to be launched next month with a mission to investigate corruption among high-ranking government officials, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
The president sent an official letter with the request to National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug earlier this week, as his government is gearing up to establish the unit in July as stipulated in relevant legislation.
----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; community spread, imported cases on steady rise
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back again Friday amid a steady rise in cluster infections and imported cases, putting continued strain on the country's efforts to contain further virus spread.
The country added 39 cases, including 27 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,602, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
In war memorial speech, Moon considered 'comprehensive' security, not just N. Korea threat: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Pledging a tough response to "provocations from any direction" in his Korean War anniversary speech this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was talking about "comprehensive security," not just North Korea, his office said Friday.
The previous night, Moon attended the Seoul Air Base ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war and stressed, "Our military has strength to ward off any threat."
----------------
Court cuts prison term of ex-presidential aides in retrial of 'white list' case
SEOUL -- In a retrial of a high-profile "white list" case under the former administration of Park Geun-hye, an appellate court on Friday reduced the prison term of Kim Ki-choon, Park's former chief of staff, to a year from 18 months.
Kim was indicted for pressuring the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), a business lobby group, to provide 6.9 billion won (US$5.7 million) between 2014 and 2016 to 33 conservative activist groups and other organizations supportive of the Park administration. Among them was the Korea Parent Federation, a right-wing civic group that staged pro-Park rallies.
----------------
BLACKPINK wants to deliver message of hope in 'How You Like That'
SEOUL -- Members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK said Friday they felt a deeper sense of responsibility when releasing their new song, "How You Like That."
"This may sound too lofty but we want to send out a positive and hopeful message through the new song," BLACKPINK's main singer Jisoo said during a press conference held for the release of the group's new song.
----------------
(2nd LD) At least 13 virus infections reported in relation to Seoul church
SEOUL -- At least 13 new coronavirus infections traced to a major church in Seoul were reported on Friday, adding to concerns over a bigger outbreak, as the metropolitan area is facing a second wave of the infectious virus.
The patients, who are members of Wangsung Church in the southwestern ward of Gwanak, were found to have attended choir activities and an overnight church camp before testing positive, according to health authorities.
(END)