S. Korea reports 51 more coronavirus infections
10:11 June 27, 2020
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced 51 additional COVID-19 infections Saturday, marking a continued rise in confirmed cases here amid an apparent second wave of outbreaks.
Among them, 31 people contracted the virus via community spread, while 20 cases were imported, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The country's total caseload was tallied at 12,653 as of the day, about five months after the confirmation of its first new coronavirus infection.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)