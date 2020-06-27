Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors face setback in plan to indict Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong over succession-related suspicions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President Moon's approval rating dips due to controversy over Incheon airport's decision to hire part-time workers as regular employees (Kookmin Daily)
-- Panel recommends against prosecution's probe, indictment of Samsung heir in succession case (Donga llbo)
-- President Moon asks parliament to recommend candidates to lead special agency to probe corruption among senior civil servants (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rival parties to have final negotiations on selection of standing committee heads (Segye Times)
-- President Moon urges speedy launch of special unit to probe corruption among senior civil servants (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Panel says indictment of Samsung heir 'inappropriate' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Panel recommends against indictment of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (Hankyoreh)
-- Rival parties' floor leaders fail to reach deal, normalization of National Assembly further delayed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Panel says prosecution needs to stop investigating Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Panel suggests halt to prosecutors' probe into Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's succession case (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Panel recommends probe of Samsung chief be called off (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Five preschoolers suffer kidney failure following E. coli infection (Korea Herald)
-- Brinkmanship unlikely to save N.K. from sanctions (Korea Times)
