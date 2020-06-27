(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 27)

There are tricky hurdles ahead. The United States is maintaining the stance that without the North's denuclearization, there will be no let-up in sanctions or adopting a declaration to formally end the war. The North has loudly complained of the ineffectiveness of talking with the South. Policymakers should be clear about how they will balance these divergent parties to negotiate for peace. Also, domestically, 70 years after the fratricidal Korean War, Koreans desire peace. But the question is just how many more cycles of "hot and cold" interchanges will there be in the future? The North hopefully can find rapport with the President's words: "If we are going to talk about unification, we have to achieve peace first."

