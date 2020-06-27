Go to Contents
Four workers critically wounded while cleaning inside manhole in Daegu

21:04 June 27, 2020

DAEGU, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Four workers were critically injured on Saturday while cleaning inside a manhole in the southeastern South Korean city of Daegu, fire officials said.

The accident happened at a recycling center in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 5:42 p.m.

Two workers suffered cardiac arrest and two nearly lost consciousness after they suffered from asphyxiation, fire officials said.

Police were investigating into the cause of the accident.
