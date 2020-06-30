Korean-language dailies

-- Between fairness and unfairness, people's efforts to improve their lives denied (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party grabs all parliament committee chairman seats, takes unlimited responsibility (Kookmin Daily)

-- For first time after democratic transition, ruling party monopolizes all standing committee chairman seats (Donga llbo)

-- No communication makes 'monopolized' assembly (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Dominant ruling party runs alone, takes all standing committee chairman seats (Segye Times)

-- With parliament committee chairman seats in hand, dominant ruling party to push for launch of corruption investigative agency (Chosun Ilbo)

-- National Assembly opens with monopolization from ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Winner-takes-all' National Assembly (Hankyoreh)

-- Giant ruling party devours all (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors acquit Elliott, which attacked Samsung C&T (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Dominant ruling party runs alone, takes all standing committee chairman seats for first time in 33 years (Korea Economic Daily)

