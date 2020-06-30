Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Between fairness and unfairness, people's efforts to improve their lives denied (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party grabs all parliament committee chairman seats, takes unlimited responsibility (Kookmin Daily)
-- For first time after democratic transition, ruling party monopolizes all standing committee chairman seats (Donga llbo)
-- No communication makes 'monopolized' assembly (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Dominant ruling party runs alone, takes all standing committee chairman seats (Segye Times)
-- With parliament committee chairman seats in hand, dominant ruling party to push for launch of corruption investigative agency (Chosun Ilbo)
-- National Assembly opens with monopolization from ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Winner-takes-all' National Assembly (Hankyoreh)
-- Giant ruling party devours all (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors acquit Elliott, which attacked Samsung C&T (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Dominant ruling party runs alone, takes all standing committee chairman seats for first time in 33 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP controls all Assembly committees (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea mulls designating churches high risk zones for coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- Divisions taking hold in Korean society (Korea Times)
