(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 30)

Nevertheless, an opportunity to work together in a neutral venue such as the G7 could help tide over differences between Seoul and Tokyo on trade and wartime forced labor issues. Japan last July restricted the export of three core materials needed by South Korean semiconductor and display panel manufacturers, largely viewed as retaliation against a ruling by the Korean Supreme Court ordering Japanese firms to compensate the surviving victims of wartime forced labor. The two neighboring countries have since engaged in tit-for-tat retaliatory measures.

