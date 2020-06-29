(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 29)

The novel coronavirus has swept across 214 countries over the last six months. Concerns are high that the panic from Covid-19 will have a bigger impact on the global economy than the Great Depression. Despite earlier predictions that the spread of Covid-19 will subside in the summer heat wave in the northern hemisphere, the virus is spreading faster than before. Some countries, including the United States and Brazil, nearly failed to control the spread after easing safety measures for an economic rebound. The WHO is nearly helpless amid a protracted brawl between Washington and Beijing over who should take responsibility for the spread. In the meantime, any effective cures or vaccines are nowhere in sight.