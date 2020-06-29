Three Korean blockbusters likely to lead summer box office race amid pandemic

The film revolves around a professional killer, who plans to retire after carrying out his last mission. But he is embroiled in unexpected incidents as an unidentified pursuer tries to kill him. It is in the media spotlight for being the first collaboration between star actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae after their 2013 hit crime opera "New World." Hwang played the kingpin of a corporate crime syndicate, and Lee was a deep-cover cop and his right-hand man.

