(LEAD) Embattled ex-MLB player Kang Jung-ho abandons KBO comeback bid

Because Kang wasn't a free agent and he went through the posting process to sign with the Pirates, Kang was placed on the "voluntarily retired" list in 2015. If the Heroes choose to activate him from that list, Kang will be able to sign with other KBO teams. But if the Heroes keep him there, Kang won't be able to join another KBO club, but he will still be eligible to go overseas if he chooses to or if he can find a suitor.