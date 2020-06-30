Summer zombie blockbuster 'Peninsula' sold to 185 overseas markets
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- "Peninsula," the sequel to director Yeon Sang-ho's 2016 zombie blockbuster "Train to Busan," has been sold to over 180 overseas markets, according to its distributor on Tuesday.
The film, set to hit the South Korean box office on July 15, was sold to 185 nations and territories, including Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Britain, France and Italy, according to NEW.
The movie was also picked up for major markets in North and South America, Central Asia and the Middle East.
"Peninsula" surpassed its prequel in terms of the number of markets it has been sold to. "Train to Busan," the highest-grossing film in South Korea in 2016, was purchased in 160 nations and territories.
The film will hit Taiwanese and Hong Kong cinemas on the same day of the South Korean release. The Malaysian box office release will come the following day, on July 16.
Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, "Peninsula" tells a tale of survivors on the zombie-infested Korean peninsula four years after the events in "Train to Busan." It follows protagonist Jung-suk, who escaped the Korean Peninsula after the events from four years before, returning for a mission.
"Peninsula" was selected for the official lineup of this year's Cannes Film Festival.
