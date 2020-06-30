S. Korea to hold webinar on COVID-19 response know-how this week
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will share its experience in battling the coronavirus and developing vaccines and treatments with other countries through an online seminar this week, officials said Tuesday.
The inter-ministry task force on international quarantine cooperation said it will kick off its eighth special webinar on COVID-19 for policy and technology at 4 p.m. Wednesday (local time).
The online seminar will cover South Korea's response to the disease using scientific, information and communication technologies; development of test kits based on information and communication technologies; efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments; and online schooling.
The Ministry of Science and ICT will introduce its experience with the development of a test kit using artificial intelligence, its own quarantine safety app and an epidemiological investigation system.
South Korean biotech firm Seegene Inc. will share its experience in developing a COVID-19 test kit in a short period of time, and the Korea Education and Research Information Service will introduce how to operate a public online schooling management system.
The webinar will be offered at www.medicalkoreawebinar.or.kr, with simultaneous translation available in three languages --- English, French and Spanish.
The task force said a total of 2,900 people from 120 countries have watched the task force's seven online seminars since May.
Seoul has won international kudos for effectively tackling the coronavirus outbreak through aggressive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of people.
South Korea has conducted 1,273,766 tests since early January, with 12,800 testing positive for the virus and 282 deaths reported as of Tuesday.
