Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #IFA

Samsung to skip Europe's largest consumer electronics show on virus woes

15:13 June 30, 2020

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, has decided not to participate in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.

Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 in Berlin, Germany, this year.

Samsung has been a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991.

Meanwhile, Samsung's smaller rival, LG Electronics Inc., has yet to confirm its IFA participation, but sources said the company is positively reviewing its options to join the tech event in Germany.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Sept. 6, 2019, shows Samsung's exhibition booth at the IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK