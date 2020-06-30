Football league targeting July 10 for return of fans

Four K League 1 clubs each hosted a match with fans during the early stages of the outbreak. In February, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai FC, FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung Bluewings each had a home match during the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. Fans were allowed back then, and they were required to fill out health questionnaires and go through temperature checks at the entrance. They also had to keep their masks on during the match.

