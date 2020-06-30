Full text of joint press release from South Korea-EU virtual summit

4. The leaders shared their respective experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU commended the Republic of Korea's proactive and innovative steps to prevent and tackle COVID-19 in a transparent, open and democratic way. The leaders stressed the importance of strengthened response capacities and enhanced information sharing. The Republic of Korea and the EU will seek to strengthen cooperation in this regard, involving the respective health authorities and centers for disease control. In this context, they welcomed the cooperation between the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of the Republic of Korea and the European Medicines Agency in relation to COVID-19. The leaders also discussed the need for mutual support to ensure access to medical products, as well as cooperation in research and development of vaccines and medicines, to respond to emerging infectious diseases. They called for the future COVID-19 vaccine to become a global common good. They commended the successful pledging initiative of the "Coronavirus Global Response" that started on 4 May, raising over 9.8 billion euros. President Moon welcomed the EU's initiative, and the EU leaders paid tribute to the Republic of Korea for its contribution.

