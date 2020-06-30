Gimcheon city seeks to host military football club
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The southeastern city of Gimcheon is trying to become the new home of the country's military football club.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Tuesday that Gimcheon, about 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul in North Gyeongsang Province, submitted its application to host Sangmu for the 2021 season.
Sangmu, made up of conscripted players completing their mandatory military service, are currently based in Sangju, also in North Gyeongsang Province and just north of Gimcheon.
Sangju's host city contract with Sangmu will expire after the current season, and Sangju has already said it will not renew the deal, citing lack of funding.
Gimcheon stepped up Tuesday and offered to use Gimcheon Stadium as Sangmu's new home.
The K League said it will do a preliminary review of Gimcheon's application, and within 60 days of the early review, it will convene a board of governors meeting for a further assessment. The final decision will be reached during a general assembly.
Sangju Sangmu have been one of the surprising clubs so far this season, as they sit in third place with 17 points, three back of Ulsan Hyundai FC, despite their relative lack of depth. Regardless of their performance this season, though, Sangmu will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 for next season, under the terms of their relocation to a new city.
