U.S. nat'l security adviser calls on N. Korea to stop provocations, return to dialogue
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday called on North Korea to refrain from provocations and return to dialogue.
O'Brien's comment comes after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent by defectors and suspended plans to take military action against South Korea.
"Tangible progress has been slow, but the door to dialogue and progress remains open," O'Brien said during a virtual seminar hosted by the Center for the National Interest.
"We are committed to engagement, and to achieving the goals set forth at the Singapore summit," he said, referring to the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018.
"We continue to call on North Korea to avoid provocations, abide by obligations under U.N. Security Council resolutions and return to sustained and substantive negotiations," he said.
