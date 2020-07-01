(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 1)

The heads of standing committees have been determined by the number of each party's seats over the past 30 years since the 1987 Democratization. Despite a majority of seats gained by ruling parties in 2004, 2008 and 2012, they did not control all 18 standing committees. When it was an opposition, the DP strongly called for the distribution of chairperson posts based on the number of seats. We wonder why the ruling party is headed in the opposite direction this time.