Kia launches upgraded Seltos subcompact SUV

09:32 July 01, 2020

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday launched the upgraded Seltos subcompact SUV in South Korea as it strives to boost sales amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The facelifted Seltos comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a 1.6 diesel engine. It is priced at 19 million won-25 million won (US$16,000-$20,800), the company said in a statement.

The subcompact SUV is equipped with safety features, such as lane keeping assist and forward collision-avoidance assist-junction turning (FCA-JT) technology, which helps prevent collisions with vehicles coming from the front when turning left at intersections, it said.

This file photo provided by Kia Motors shows the 2021 Seltos subcompact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
