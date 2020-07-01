Labor, management far apart over minimum wage
11:23 July 01, 2020
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Labor unions on Wednesday demanded a 16.4 percent hike in the national minimum wage for next year, while employers called for a 2.1 percent cut, presaging a tough negotiation already complicated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two sides offered their demands during a fourth plenary meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission in Seoul.
This year's minimum wage is 8,590 won (US$7.17) per hour, marking an increase of 2.9 percent on-year, far lower than the 10.9 percent in 2019 and the 16.4 percent in 2018.
(END)
Keyword