Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
SEOUL -- The number of new virus cases in South Korea bounced back Wednesday as cluster infections continued to increase in areas beyond the Seoul metropolitan area amid a sustained rise in imported cases.
The country added 51 cases, including 36 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,850, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
QR code-based entry log scheme enforced at all entertainment facilities
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday launched a mandatory entry log system using QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities, such as clubs and karaoke establishments, a move aimed at enabling health authorities to quickly trace anyone possibly exposed to the new coronavirus at such places.
All visitors to such facilities must sign the entry log, using a QR code-based registration system.
(3rd LD) S. Korea's exports decline for 4 straight months amid pandemic, but pace slows as economies reopen
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 10.9 percent in June marking the fourth consecutive month of decline amid the fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday, although the pace slowed as major economies around the globe slowly began to resume business activities.
Outbound shipments came to US$39.2 billion last month, compared with $44 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
(2nd LD) U.S. nat'l security adviser calls on N. Korea to stop provocations, return to dialogue
WASHINGTON -- U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday called on North Korea to refrain from provocations and return to dialogue.
O'Brien's comment comes after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent by defectors but then suspended plans to take military action against South Korea.
N. Korea's grain imports soar in April amid chronic food shortages: data
SEOUL -- North Korea's grain imports from Russia nearly tripled on-year in April, data showed Wednesday, amid Pyongyang's chronic food shortages compounded by extreme weather and the coronavirus pandemic hampering cross-border trade.
According to the data by the U.S. International Trade Commission, the North imported around US$7.41 million worth of grain from Russia in April, compared with $2.55 million worth of imports reported a year earlier.
Banks told to fully return investment principal to consumers over misselling scandal
SEOUL -- A committee of South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday that banks and brokerages are advised to fully return the principal of investments to consumers over missold funds.
The decision by the Financial Disputes Settlement Committee under the Financial Supervisory Service means investors -- 500 individual investors and 58 corporate investors -- can receive up to 161.1 billion won (US$134 million) in total from banks and brokerages if the mediation process goes well.
S. Korea to acquire advanced drones, anti-drone guns through rapid acquisition process
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to acquire four types of advanced military hardware, such as drones, this year through the newly launched "rapid acquisition process," officials said Wednesday.
In May, the arms procurement agency, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), launched the pilot project to bring competitive items to the military in a swift manner so as to maximize innovative technologies for military purposes and better respond to changing security circumstances.
