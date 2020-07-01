Moon expects Trump to meet N.K. leader before November election: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un need to meet each other again ahead of the U.S. presidential election in early November in order to reactivate the Korea peace process, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Cheong Wa Dae has already conveyed Moon's idea to the White House in their "close communication" especially following the North's demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong last month, according to the official.
"The U.S. side understands (Moon's position), and it's making efforts (for that), as far as I know," he told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
In a virtual summit with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the previous day, Moon reaffirmed his resolve to strive "with patience" to maintain the momentum of dialogue involving the U.S. and the two Koreas, the official added.
Moon stressed that the two Koreas should not revert from hard-won "progress and accomplishments" in their relations.
It remains unclear whether Trump and Kim will be able to hold another round of summit talks within the coming months.
Earlier this week, Deputy Secretary of State Steve Biegun, Washington's point man on Pyongyang, expressed doubt about the possibility.
"I think it's probably unlikely between now and the U.S. election," Biegun told a forum, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic would make such an in-person summit more unlikely.
