SsangYong's June sales rise 0.2 pct on domestic demand
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales inched up 0.2 percent last month from a year earlier as robust domestic sales offset weak exports amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,181 vehicles in June, slightly up from 10,159 units a year ago on increased sales of its sport utility vehicle models through untact channels such as home shopping and online stores, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 19 percent to 9,746 units from 8,219 during the same period, while exports nose-dived 80 percent to 435 from 2,156, the statement said.
From January to June, sales fell 28 percent to 49,387 units from 68,189 in the year-ago period, it said.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
In 2011, Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won (US$437.93 million).
Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.
