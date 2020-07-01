Hyundai's June sales fall 23 pct amid virus impact
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales fell 23 percent last month from a year earlier as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to affect vehicle sales.
Hyundai sold 291,854 vehicles in June, down from 377,396 units a year earlier, due to sharply reduced overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 37 percent to 83,700 units last month from 60,987 a year ago. But overseas sales plunged 34 percent to 208,154 from 316,409 during the cited period.
From January to June, sales declined 25 percent to 1,589,429 units from 2,126,307 in the same period a year ago.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)