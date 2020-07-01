Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge down over Hong Kong security law
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed a tad lower Wednesday, erasing earlier gains amid rising U.S.-China tensions over a new security law in Hong Kong imposed by China's central government. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 1.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 2,106.70. Trading volume was moderate at about 1.1 billion shares worth some 10.1 trillion won (US$8.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 482 to 356.
(LEAD) Moon hopes Trump to meet N.K. leader before November election: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet each other again ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election in order to reactivate the Korea peace process, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Cheong Wa Dae has already conveyed Moon's idea to the White House in their "close communication" especially following the North's demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong in mid-June, according to the official.
(LEAD) USFK commander calls for major combined drills against evolving N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States should continue to stage large-scale combined military exercises in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday.
In a speech during a forum held in Seoul, Abrams also noted that more work needs to be done for the planned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) of South Korean forces from Washington to Seoul.
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
DAEJEON -- Three infection cases of school kids in Daejeon have sent officials and educators to scurry for measures to curb transmission among young children Wednesday, as they might be the country's first school transmissions.
Three fifth-graders at Cheondong Elementary School in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul, were confirmed to have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to city officials.
Auto sales fall 22 pct in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's vehicle sales fell 22 percent in the January-June period from a year earlier, as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to affect the automobile industry, industry data showed Wednesday.
The five carmakers in South Korea -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co. -- sold a combined 3,033,798 vehicles in the first half, down from 3,866,229 units a year ago, according to data from the companies.
Students file suit for tuition cuts as pandemic disrupts learning
SEOUL -- South Korean university students have joined together to file a class action lawsuit against the Ministry of Education and schools, seeking partial tuition refunds for disruptions to learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Movement for Tuition Refunds, a student group formed by the National University Student Council, held a press briefing on Wednesday in front of the Seoul Central District Court to call on universities to refund part of their spring tuition.
KBO's hope to bring back fans hits snag with spike in virus cases
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league may have to wait a few more days before reopening its stadiums to fans again due to a recent spike in novel coronavirus cases in a southern metropolitan city.
Gwangju, located 330 kilometers south of Seoul and home of the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), raised its social distancing intensity from Level 1 to Level 2 on Wednesday.
