Korean-language dailies

-- Decision on Prosecutor General Yoon to be made when deemed necessary: justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Poor operation at kindergarten's meal service results in hamburger disease outbreak (Kookmin Daily)

-- Banks told to fully return investment principal to consumers over misselling scandal (Donga llbo)

-- Rate of ranking govt officials holding houses in Gangnam soars despite regulations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice minister says she will make decision on Prosecutor General Yoon when deemed there is no choice (Segye Times)

-- Moon hopes Trump meets N.K. leader before November election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Labor circle demands minimum wage of 10,000 won despite coronavirus outbreak (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tripartite commission reaches deal on employment insurance due to labor circle's conflict (Hankyoreh)

-- Average of 1.8 bln won in assets increase for reelected lawmakers during terms (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tripartite commission fails to reach deal on employment insurance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tripartite commission fails to reach deal due to labor circle's refusal (Korea Economic Daily)

