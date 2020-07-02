Go to Contents
Seoul urges Tokyo to show 'sincere attitude' to resolve trade row

07:51 July 02, 2020

SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for Japan to adopt a "sincere attitude" in talks to resolve a trade row between the two Asian neighbors.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said South Korea "calls on the Japanese government to show a stance of progress with a sincere attitude to lift its export curbs."

Seoul and Tokyo have been at loggerheads since July last year, after Japan abruptly rolled out restrictions on exports of key industrial materials to South Korea.

South Korea reopened a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization last month, which was suspended last year in a goodwill gesture, as Japan has remained unresponsive to Seoul's repeated requests to lift the regulations.

The WTO plans to decide in July whether to set up a panel to look into South Korea's complaint against Japan.

