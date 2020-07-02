Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #US #Hong Kong #China

N.K. paper expresses 'full support' for China over Hong Kong issue

10:16 July 02, 2020

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fully supports China, the country's main newspaper said Thursday, amid intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing over a series of contentious issues, including China's security legislation for Hong Kong.

"The most critical thing is that the U.S. is badgering Chinese socialism, calling it a dictatorship and completely denying the regime... China-U.S. relations are shifting into an all-out confrontation," the Rodong Sinmun said.

"We fully support the Chinese in their fight," it said, adding that U.S. pressure against China is doomed to fail. "As the U.S. is pressuring China from all sides, the relationship between China and the U.S. is deteriorating unprecedentedly."

The paper cited a series of actions Washington has taken, including the Senate's passing of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, a bill that imposes sanctions on Chinese officials and companies, in retaliation against Hong Kong's security law.

Earlier this week, China's parliament passed the new security law designed to prohibit subversion, secession or treason, a move that critics fear could allow Beijing to bolster censorship in Hong Kong and take control over the territory.

North Korea has long taken China's side in disputes between Washington and Beijing.

China is the North's last major ally and a key provider of food and fuel.

N.K. paper expresses 'full support' for China over Hong Kong issue - 1

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK