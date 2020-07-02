62 countries violated N.K. sanctions last year: report
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Over 250 cases of violation of international sanctions against North Korea were identified in 62 countries over a one-year period, according to a recent think tank report, despite tight sanctions imposed over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
A total of 62 countries violated United Nations sanctions on North Korea between February 2019 and February 2020, according to a recent report by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) think tank.
Among them, the North's top trading partner China had the highest number of alleged violations with over 60 cases, representing nearly a quarter of the total number of violations.
Hong Kong came in second with over 20 cases, followed by Sierra Leone, Russia and Indonesia with over 10 cases.
South Korea was also among the 21 countries that violated sanctions by buying goods from North Korea, and among the 17 countries that sold goods to the North. South Korea allegedly imported coal from the North and exported automobiles, according to the report.
However, it added that South Korea has "taken remedying actions since becoming aware of the violations and to have prosecuted or extradited responsible companies and individuals."
Nine countries allegedly violated sanctions related to North Korea's military, dropping from last year's figure of 15 countries, the report added.
