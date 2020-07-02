Samsung releases new luxury refrigerator
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday released a new luxury refrigerator highlighting customization features that offers up to 150 combinations in designs and options.
Samsung unveiled its New Chef Collection refrigerator under the company's Project Prism, which aims to reflect consumers' lifestyles and allows them to personalize the materials, colors, shapes and designs of the products.
This is Samsung's third home appliance introduced under Project Prism after the BESPOKE refrigerator and Grande AI washing machine and dryer.
"If BESPOKE showed innovation in terms of design and extensibility, Grande AI presented innovation in terms of consumer experience with artificial intelligence," Lee Jae-seung, who heads Samsung's home appliance business, said. "The New Chef Collection refrigerator is an appliance that extends the concept of BESPOKE even to the inner space of the product to provide a better personalized experience."
Samsung said the latest refrigerator also aims at millenials, or consumers born between the early 1980s and 1990s.
The four-door refrigerator, an upgrade of its premium Chef Collection refrigerator that debuted in 2014, offers five different types of door panels and food storage settings, along with two different edge frames.
For the "Mare Blue" colored door panels, Samsung said it joined hands with De Castelli, a renowned Italian metalworking firm that has also worked with luxury carmaker Maserati.
Samsung claimed it is the first home appliance maker to collaborate with the Italian artisan firm.
The South Korean tech giant said its idea of customized food storage zones came after analyzing 1.95 million food purchase patterns of consumers, allowing people to choose their optimal shelf settings depending on their needs.
The refrigerator also comes with an embedded water dispenser with auto-filling technology and an ice maker in the freezer.
Samsung said the storage capacity of the new refrigerator ranges from 900 to 930 liters depending on settings. It will be priced between 7.79 million won (US$6,480) and 12.49 million won in South Korea.
