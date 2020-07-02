Go to Contents
Doosan Heavy wins 70 bln-won order from UAE

15:40 July 02, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's biggest power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday it has secured a 70 billion-won (US$58 million) order from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to supply power-generating equipment.

Doosan Heavy will provide a 270-megawatt steam turbine and 540-megawatt generator for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) combined cycle power plant being built in Fujairah, about 300 kilometers northeast of Abu Dhabi, the company said in an emailed statement.

The 2,400-megawatt LNG combined cycle power plant is being built by South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp., it said.

This photo provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. shows a gas turbine developed by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

