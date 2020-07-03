Korean-language dailies

-- COVID-19-hit Gwangju seen as safe zone (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gwangju hit hard by COVID-19 for two consecutive days, concerned it could be 'second Daegu' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon orders increase in taxes on multiple home owners (Donga llbo)

-- In the face of unfavorable public sentiment, Moon comes out with heavy tax scheme (Seoul Shinmun)

-- President Moon calls for increasing tax burden on speculative home owners (Segye Times)

-- Amid angered public sentiment, Moon vows to keep home prices under control (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon prioritizes increase in comprehensive real estate holding tax (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon orders increase in tax burden on multiple home owners, expansion of home supplies (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon calls for increasing home supply by every possible way (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon calls for increasing tax burden on multiple home owners, control on speculative purchases (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon calls for increase in comprehensive real estate holding tax, home supply (Korea Economic Daily)

