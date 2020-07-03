Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19-hit Gwangju seen as safe zone (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gwangju hit hard by COVID-19 for two consecutive days, concerned it could be 'second Daegu' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon orders increase in taxes on multiple home owners (Donga llbo)
-- In the face of unfavorable public sentiment, Moon comes out with heavy tax scheme (Seoul Shinmun)
-- President Moon calls for increasing tax burden on speculative home owners (Segye Times)
-- Amid angered public sentiment, Moon vows to keep home prices under control (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon prioritizes increase in comprehensive real estate holding tax (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon orders increase in tax burden on multiple home owners, expansion of home supplies (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon calls for increasing home supply by every possible way (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for increasing tax burden on multiple home owners, control on speculative purchases (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon calls for increase in comprehensive real estate holding tax, home supply (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon summons minister after rating falls (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SK Biopharm makes strong debut on market in largest IPO of 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- COVID-19 patient undergoes successful lung transplant (Korea Times)
