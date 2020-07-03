Go to Contents
Army rejects transgender soldier's appeal for reinstatement

14:05 July 03, 2020

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The Army decided not to allow a former noncommissioned officer, who was forcibly discharged after sex reassignment surgery, to return to the military, officials said Friday.

Byun Hee-soo, 22, filed the petition with the Army in February after a military committee ruled the previous month, based on a medical examination, that the staff sergeant is unable to continue to serve.

Byun underwent the transition surgery late last year in Thailand and has expressed a desire to keep serving in the military as a female soldier.

Byun Hee-soo, a noncommissioned officer, speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2020, after the Army's discharge review committee decided to discharge her by force as the officer underwent gender transition surgery. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
