Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 July 03, 2020
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 26 -- U.S. calls out N.K. regime for torture in detention facilities
29 -- Trump-Kim summit unlikely before U.S. presidential election: U.S. envoy
30 -- U.S. nat'l security adviser calls on N. Korea to stop provocations, return to dialogue
July 1 -- Moon hopes Trump to meet N.K. leader before November election: Cheong Wa Dae
3 -- N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
