Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. paper lauds Kim on his leadership anniversary
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official paper lauded leader Kim Jong-un on Monday on the occasion of the anniversary of his fourth year as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the communist state's highest decision-making body, in an apparent effort to bolster internal unity.
Monday marks the fourth anniversary of Kim being designated as the commission's chairman, but the North appears to have skipped any celebratory events amid coronavirus concerns. This year's anniversary also does not fall on a five-year or 10-year anniversary when the North usually celebrates with major events.
Last year, a national meeting was held to celebrate the anniversary.
------------
N. Korea registers trademark of 'Masikryong Hotel'
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has registered the trademark of a luxury hotel on its east coast with a U.N. body on intellectual property rights, the U.N. agency's website showed Tuesday.
According to the website of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), North Korea registered the trademark of "Masikryong Hotel" on April 2.
Built in 2013 inside the Masikryong ski resort on the outskirts of the country's eastern coast town of Wonsan, it is a high-class hotel known to be equipped with a swimming pool and a sauna.
------------
N.K. paper expresses 'full support' for China over Hong Kong issue
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fully supports China, the country's main newspaper said Thursday, amid intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing over a series of contentious issues, including China's security legislation for Hong Kong.
"The most critical thing is that the U.S. is badgering Chinese socialism, calling it a dictatorship and completely denying the regime... China-U.S. relations are shifting into an all-out confrontation," the Rodong Sinmun said.
"We fully support the Chinese in their fight," it said, adding that U.S. pressure against China is doomed to fail. "As the U.S. is pressuring China from all sides, the relationship between China and the U.S. is deteriorating unprecedentedly."
------------
N.K. leader calls for maximum alert against virus, warns of 'unimaginable' crisis
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for "maximum alert" against the coronavirus during a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, warning that premature easing of anti-virus measures will lead to "unimaginable and irretrievable crisis," state media reported Friday.
It was the second time in three months that the North has convened a politburo meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. That suggests the North's COVID-19 situation could be serious, though Pyongyang claims there has not been a single case.
The meeting held Thursday included no mention of inter-Korean relations, an apparent indication that Kim might be focusing on internal unity, rather than external issues, amid lingering fears about the global pandemic.
