Telcos offer smart factory solutions amid pandemic
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major telecom companies are introducing new smart factory solutions to help manufacturers overcome the pandemic-caused economic slump with more efficient production systems.
SK Telecom Co., the country's largest mobile carrier, on Friday released a subscription-based smart factory solution for small- and medium-sized manufacturers that optimizes their equipment maintenance.
The 5G-powered service places sensors onto manufacturing equipment, which collect and analyze data to calculate maintenance periods, according to the carrier.
The system can help manufacturers reduce maintenance expenses by 15 percent and increase average equipment life spans by over 20 percent, SK Telecom said.
Another mobile carrier, KT Corp., provided an industrial robot to local auto parts maker Parkwon this week.
The bot for packaging processes, controlled by the carrier's 5G network, can complete tasks faster than human workers, according to KT, as it will be able to reduce packaging times by 28 percent.
LG Uplus Corp. partnered with the city of Gumi, 200 kilometers south of Seoul, last month to deploy its 5G network in the city's industrial complex and offer its smart factory solutions to small- and mid-sized companies.
The country's third-largest carrier is also planning to provide its 5G-based security service that automatically detects workplace safety risks, such as sudden temperature changes, at LG Electronics Inc.'s factory in Cheongju, south of Seoul, in August.
The global smart factory market size is expected to reach US$155 billion by 2025, up from $75 billion in 2018, according to industry tracker Global Market Insights.
